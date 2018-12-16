Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Childrens Place Inc (PLCE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Childrens Place were worth $54,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,641,000 after buying an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 20.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,799,000 after buying an additional 170,198 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 7.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 757,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 44.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 194,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 40.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 424,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 121,867 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Childrens Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. Childrens Place Inc has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

