Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 24,734 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,734 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.32% of Waste Connections worth $66,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 13.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 5.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TD Securities set a $87.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

