TIER REIT (TIER) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Tier REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on commercial office real estate. It operates primarily in Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, Louisville and Kentucky. Tier REIT Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of TIER opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.89. TIER REIT has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. TIER REIT had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, analysts expect that TIER REIT will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIER. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in TIER REIT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 65,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TIER REIT by 7.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TIER REIT by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TIER REIT by 12.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TIER REIT by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

