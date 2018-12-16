Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research set a $21.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.13. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

