TIM Participacoes (TSU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet raised TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TIM Participacoes from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

TSU stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSU. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 135,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 450,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

