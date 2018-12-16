Time New Bank (TNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $462,787.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, CoinBene, Huobi and C2CX. Time New Bank has a market cap of $7.44 million and $462,787.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.02319961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00142683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00179926 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,515,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,592,987,802 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, BigONE, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Binance, DragonEX, CoinBene, Bibox, Ethfinex, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.