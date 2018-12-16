TimesCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (TMC)

TimesCoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, TimesCoin has traded flat against the dollar. TimesCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TimesCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TimesCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00009600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.02377388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00142524 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00176724 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031268 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030615 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About TimesCoin

TimesCoin launched on September 12th, 2013. TimesCoin’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. TimesCoin’s official website is www.btc38.com/altcoin/tmc.

Buying and Selling TimesCoin

TimesCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TimesCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TimesCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TimesCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

