Tokugawa (TOK) Market Cap Hits $35,878.00

Tokugawa (CURRENCY:TOK) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Tokugawa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $51.55 and $5.60. Tokugawa has a total market capitalization of $35,878.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Tokugawa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokugawa has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokugawa alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00784545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00001282 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000699 BTC.

About Tokugawa

Tokugawa (CRYPTO:TOK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Tokugawa’s total supply is 1,021,644 coins. Tokugawa’s official website is www.tokugawacoin.com. Tokugawa’s official Twitter account is @TokugawaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokugawa Coin Trading

Tokugawa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $43.41, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $10.39 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokugawa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokugawa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokugawa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokugawa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokugawa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.