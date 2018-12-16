Toro Co (TTC) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.45% of Toro worth $28,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Toro by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 137.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 37.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $144,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Brown, Jr. sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $360,557.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,615,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,974 in the last ninety days. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TTC opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.63. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.60 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

