Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $321,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1,675.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AN opened at $33.37 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded AutoNation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $3,019,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,844,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

