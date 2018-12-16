Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $328,000 Holdings in NN, Inc. (NNBR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 4,584.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of NN worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 11,750.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NN by 270.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.53. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.20.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). NN had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. NN’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

In related news, VP Matthew S. Heiter bought 2,150 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,378.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $290,762.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Holder bought 4,565 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $31,270.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,067.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNBR shares. ValuEngine raised NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NN from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NN in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NN from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

