Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,938 Shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.60.

Shares of EFX opened at $97.18 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.54 and a 52 week high of $138.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-sells-5938-shares-of-equifax-inc-efx.html.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.