Tracy Accardi Sells 2,830 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Tracy Accardi sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $153,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MXIM opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 67.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXIM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,580,346,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,164,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,362,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,403,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 897,788.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,191,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,988,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

