Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Short Interest Up 30.0% in November

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,568,844 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,975,656 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,231,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $136.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 3.18. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $61,002,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,617,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $408,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,307.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,674 shares of company stock worth $83,373,334. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/trade-desk-inc-ttd-short-interest-up-30-0-in-november.html.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.