Traders Buy CIGNA (CI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $240.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $177.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.81 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CIGNA had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. CIGNA traded down ($6.58) for the day and closed at $205.37

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CIGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIGNA news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,938,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after purchasing an additional 260,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 18.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,970,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,868,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 172.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,137,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,726 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,648,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $968,133,000 after purchasing an additional 226,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,490,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,672,000 after purchasing an additional 151,971 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGNA Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

