Traders Buy PepsiCo (PEP) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on weakness during trading on Friday. $249.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $137.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $112.41 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, PepsiCo had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. PepsiCo traded down ($4.40) for the day and closed at $113.95

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Macquarie set a $122.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929,756 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,330,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,492,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

