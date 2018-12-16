Traders Buy Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on weakness during trading on Friday. $477.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $414.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.65 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, NVIDIA had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded down ($2.44) for the day and closed at $146.45

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.85.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,664 shares of company stock valued at $32,335,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Weakness” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/traders-buy-shares-of-nvidia-nvda-on-weakness.html.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.