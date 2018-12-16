Traders Buy Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on weakness during trading on Friday. $477.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $414.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.65 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, NVIDIA had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded down ($2.44) for the day and closed at $146.45
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.97.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,664 shares of company stock valued at $32,335,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.
