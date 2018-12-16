Traders Sell Kohl’s (KSS) on Strength (KSS)

Investors sold shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $32.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.81 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Kohl’s had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Kohl’s traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $61.24

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

In other news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 224,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,847,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,786,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,073 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,690,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/traders-sell-kohls-kss-on-strength-kss.html.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.