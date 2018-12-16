Traders Sell Pinduoduo (PDD) on Strength (PDD)

Traders sold shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $13.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $49.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.03 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Pinduoduo had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Pinduoduo traded up $0.52 for the day and closed at $23.10

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Pinduoduo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $491.03 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $10,089,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $9,309,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $9,031,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $8,990,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $130,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

