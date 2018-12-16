Transcontinental (TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at Cormark

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cormark from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Transcontinental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.88.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TSE TCL.A opened at C$19.58 on Friday. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.