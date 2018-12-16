TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 93,707 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of TransDigm Group worth $99,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Cognios Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 398.4% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TDG opened at $346.80 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $265.29 and a one year high of $377.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,887,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total transaction of $5,181,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $13,461,444. 11.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.40.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

