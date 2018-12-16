TRAXIA (TMT) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TMT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, TRAXIA has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $78,816.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.02337427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00142305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00180944 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031047 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,936,667 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia.

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

