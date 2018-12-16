Triton International (TRTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Triton International is anticipated to perform well in the fourth quarter on the back of tight supply/demand conditions for containers. Additionally, the company's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share buybacks also sound encouraging. To this end, the company hiked its quarterly cash dividend payout by 7 cents to 52 cents per share in May 2018. As of Oct 31, 2018, the company repurchased approximately 1 million shares for $30.1 million. Its strong cash flow generation is an added positive. However, the fourth quarter is a sluggish season for dry containers and this might have an adverse impact on results. Moreover, Triton is a highly leveraged company. Escalating trade war tensions between United States and China might hurt the company by impacting container trading volumes adversely. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRTN. ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.84. Triton International has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Global Ltd Bharti acquired 337,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,720,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at $180,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 110.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

