Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 299,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 275,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,746,239.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/truvestments-capital-llc-invests-1-84-million-in-procter-gamble-co-pg-stock.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.