Tucows Inc. (TCX) EVP Sells $355,355.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) EVP David John Woroch sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $355,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tucows stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.28 million, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Tucows had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

