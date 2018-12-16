Tudor Pickering Lowers Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) to Hold

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.31. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,337.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $697,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 40.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

