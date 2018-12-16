TUI (TUI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of TUI to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,630.83 ($21.31).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 1,169.50 ($15.28) on Friday. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 934.38 ($12.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,687.93 ($22.06).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. It is involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses, as well as owns and operates hotels and resorts.

