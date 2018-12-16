Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 390.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $53,154.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,813,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at $37,773,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $186.28 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $252.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/tyler-technologies-inc-tyl-shares-sold-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.