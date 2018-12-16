UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (VOD) a GBX 230 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a GBX 176 ($2.30) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 216.30 ($2.83).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 160.68 ($2.10) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($109,760.88). Also, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,480.60 ($3,241.34).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

