UGAIN (GAIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. UGAIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.02410101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00143453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00177102 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031111 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About UGAIN

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain.

Buying and Selling UGAIN

UGAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.