United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) will report $6.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the lowest is $6.01 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $21.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.63 billion to $21.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $24.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. TheStreet cut United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

UNFI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 3,748,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,942. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $555.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Griffin bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $231,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $566,346.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 905,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 443,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,539 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,139,000 after acquiring an additional 396,554 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 692,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 387,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,204,000 after acquiring an additional 340,578 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

