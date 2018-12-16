United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,840 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.26% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.08 per share, with a total value of $29,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBC opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

