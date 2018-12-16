United States Steel Co. (X) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of United States Steel worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of X. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 54,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,748,567 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in United States Steel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 3,190,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,105 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,491,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,829,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,480,000 after purchasing an additional 654,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,241.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on X. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Shares of X opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.88. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

