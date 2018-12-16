UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,430.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.10.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,187,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $265.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.48 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-position-raised-by-bailard-inc.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.