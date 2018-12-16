Universal Health Services (UHS) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $125.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.76.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $108.62 and a 1 year high of $139.63.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 58.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 116.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

