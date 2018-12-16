UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

UniversalRoyalCoin (CURRENCY:UNRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. UniversalRoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $21.00 worth of UniversalRoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniversalRoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniversalRoyalCoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000597 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000700 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000630 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000130 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin Profile

UniversalRoyalCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. UniversalRoyalCoin’s official website is universalroyalcoin.com.

Buying and Selling UniversalRoyalCoin

UniversalRoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniversalRoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniversalRoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniversalRoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

