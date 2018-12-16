UTRUST (UTK) Hits One Day Volume of $93,709.00

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, UTRUST has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One UTRUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Huobi and Kucoin. UTRUST has a total market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $93,709.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST.

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

