Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 508,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

