ValuEngine Downgrades Just Energy Group (JE) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.47.

JE opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $522.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Just Energy Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,365,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 624,612 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 39,883.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,664,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

