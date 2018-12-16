ValuEngine Downgrades OneMain (OMF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

OMF opened at $25.47 on Thursday. OneMain has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,562,884.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,107,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,916,734.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $1,828,869,000. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,475,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in OneMain by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 667,296 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,502,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 3,910.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 291,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

