ValuEngine Lowers Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $46.85.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Frances H. Jeter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances H. Jeter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,824.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,346,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.