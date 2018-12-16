ValuEngine Lowers Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ever-Glory International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.84%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

