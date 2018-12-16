ValuEngine Lowers Mercadolibre (MELI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MELI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $362.62.

Shares of MELI opened at $326.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

