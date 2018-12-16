Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $26.24 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

