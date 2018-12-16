Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5772 per share on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

VIG opened at $101.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

