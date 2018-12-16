Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 450.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after acquiring an additional 323,802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 853,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,656,000 after acquiring an additional 141,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,508,000 after acquiring an additional 111,444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 469,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after acquiring an additional 91,233 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,663,000.

VXF stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

