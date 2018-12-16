Vanguard Group Inc Has $2.33 Billion Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,754,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 5.32% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $2,325,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $196,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,006 shares of company stock worth $1,564,114 in the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $506.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.89.

REGN opened at $381.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $416.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/vanguard-group-inc-has-2-33-billion-holdings-in-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn.html.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.