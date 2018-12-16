Vanguard Group Inc Has $2.60 Billion Holdings in Halliburton (HAL)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 7.31% of Halliburton worth $2,597,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $232,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,796.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,928 shares of company stock valued at $940,407. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

