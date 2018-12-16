Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) is Blue Edge Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $134.60 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

