Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,140,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,046,000 after acquiring an additional 108,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,317,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,861,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,165,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after buying an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,167,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 869,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,699,000 after buying an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.93.

